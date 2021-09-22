Hlophe won’t be benched until court rules on gross misconduct challenge: JSC

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe will remain on the bench until the Johannesburg high court delivers judgment in his challenge to the decision that he was guilty of gross misconduct.

Hlophe on Tuesday abandoned his urgent interim court bid to prevent his suspension after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said there was no immediate threat that he would be suspended.

In an affidavit ahead of the hearing on Tuesday, JSC secretary Sello Chiloane said President Cyril Ramaphosa could only suspend Hlophe “under the advice of the JSC”, but the commission had not given any such advice.

“It will not do so until this application is heard and judgment is delivered,” said Chiloane, referring to the high court challenge.

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct by the JSC last month for a 2008 complaint by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court, who said he had sought to influence the outcome of cases pending before the highest court connected to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

The guilty finding has been forwarded to parliament for possible impeachment proceedings. In the meantime, the constitution allowed for the JSC to recommend suspension by Ramaphosa, prompting Hlophe’s urgent approach to court.