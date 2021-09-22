Scarface’s final moments: municipality kills well-known raiding baboon
The primate is said to have been aggressive, but monitor says a firm word was enough to deter the animal
22 September 2021 - 21:07
Was he a furry menace with rotting teeth and a fiery temper? Or just a regular bloke looking for a cheap takeout?
Either way, Scarface the Baboon is dead, the latest “rogue” baboon to be killed despite last-minute efforts to relocate him from his home turf in Betty’s Bay in the Western Cape to a wildlife sanctuary...
