Our little warrior: Durban doctors give tiny triplet a new lease on life

David Burrows was flown to SA from Saudi Arabia for open heart surgery to correct his Ventricular Septal Defect

The eldest of triplets, 10-month-old David Burrows flew from Saudi Arabia to Durban in July amid the unrest to have a massive life-saving operation.



David was born in Saudi Arabia with a heart defect called Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)...