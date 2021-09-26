Our little warrior: Durban doctors give tiny triplet a new lease on life
David Burrows was flown to SA from Saudi Arabia for open heart surgery to correct his Ventricular Septal Defect
26 September 2021 - 18:20
The eldest of triplets, 10-month-old David Burrows flew from Saudi Arabia to Durban in July amid the unrest to have a massive life-saving operation.
David was born in Saudi Arabia with a heart defect called Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)...
