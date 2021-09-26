News

Our little warrior: Durban doctors give tiny triplet a new lease on life

David Burrows was flown to SA from Saudi Arabia for open heart surgery to correct his Ventricular Septal Defect

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
26 September 2021 - 18:20

The eldest of triplets, 10-month-old David Burrows flew from Saudi Arabia to Durban in July amid the unrest to have a massive life-saving operation.

David was born in Saudi Arabia with a heart defect called Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hypertension is on the rise in SA, with men worse off than women, says study News
  2. They died in vain: little has changed since 2018 Bank of Lisbon blaze News
  3. Parents of English-speaking Namakwa pupils take their fight to the top News
  4. Our little warrior: Durban doctors give tiny triplet a new lease on life News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app

Related articles

  1. 13-year old wants to explore her singing talent after successful heart ... South Africa
  2. Nelson Mandela University to establish SA's 10th medical school as final ... South Africa
  3. Mkhize mourns paediatric cardiologist Lungile Pepeta, who died from Covid-19 South Africa