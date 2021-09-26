Parents of English-speaking Namakwa pupils take their fight to the top
All 74 public schools in the district are Afrikaans-medium, forcing worried parents to approach education minister
26 September 2021 - 18:21
Sean Baker sits with his son Juan-Jacques until the early hours of the morning, explaining in English topics in textbooks for five subjects that are in Afrikaans.
The 14-year-old and his classmate Yolanda Makhambi, the only two English-speaking pupils in Grade 8 at Hoërskool Namakwaland at Springbok in the Northern Cape, are battling to learn because they are taught in Afrikaans...
