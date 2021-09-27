14 Nkandla consultants who cashed in on millions had ‘dodgy’ certificates: witness

Fourteen consultants who worked on the project to upgrade former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead were found to have “fraudulent certificates” and there was evidence of overpayments and overcharging.

This was the evidence of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) forensic investigator on Monday on the first day of the hearing in the Pietermaritzburg high court in which the unit is seeking to claw back about R155m from the man it says was in charge of the project, Durban architect Minenhle Makhanya.

What started out as an upgrade approved at a cost of R27m, ballooned to about R246m.

After a damning report by then public protector Thuli Madonsela, and a Constitutional Court ruling, Zuma eventually paid back R7.8m for “non-security related” upgrades.

These are believed to include a “fire pool”, amphitheatre, chicken run and helipad.

The hearing, before judge Kate Pillay, is being heard in camera at the request of the SIU, because confidential security information will be revealed about Zuma’s homestead.

Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho is sitting in the hearing and has provided details of the evidence of the first witness, whose identity is being withheld.