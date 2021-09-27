News

By not chickening out, this ‘little guy’ has beaten the pandemic coop

Small-business owner Letlhogonolo Motseeng shares what it takes to make it in an ‘extreme sport’ in tough times

27 September 2021 - 20:49

Letlhogonolo Motseeng gave up a comfortable job at a tobacco company and slept in his car to pursue a dream of owning a successful small business.

The 33-year-old Johannesburg entrepreneur has come a long way from selling chicken feet and gizzards outside shebeens after matriculating to help feed his family...

