By not chickening out, this ‘little guy’ has beaten the pandemic coop

Small-business owner Letlhogonolo Motseeng shares what it takes to make it in an ‘extreme sport’ in tough times

Letlhogonolo Motseeng gave up a comfortable job at a tobacco company and slept in his car to pursue a dream of owning a successful small business.



The 33-year-old Johannesburg entrepreneur has come a long way from selling chicken feet and gizzards outside shebeens after matriculating to help feed his family...