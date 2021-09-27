Healthy opportunity offers youngsters the chance to impart healthy know-how
A Wits programme is providing young Sowetans with the skills to become health advocates and find jobs
27 September 2021 - 20:49
Self-taught opera singer Delisile Kubheka has been singing a different tune over the past year — she has been taking blood pressure readings of residents in Soweto and encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
The mezzo-soprano and former full-time in-house studio member of the SABC choir is among 20 young people chosen by Johannesburg’s Wits Health Hubb (WHH) in October last year for a year-long health advocates’ learnership programme...
