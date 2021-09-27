‘I couldn’t even look at the whole body’: slain ANC councillor’s brother

Devastated sibling, ANC suspect the looming local elections are behind the hit on Mabopane councillor Tshepo Motaung

“Tshepo was shot in the leg first. He fell down and they went to him and finished him off.”



This is how Tebogo Motaung, the younger brother of slain ANC Mabopane ward 22 councillor Tshepo Motaung, described how his sibling was brutally murdered on Friday...