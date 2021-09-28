News

Animals are shape-shifting, so don’t be surprised if you see a real Dumbo soon

Climate change is heaping pressure on animals to adapt physically, with longer appendages reported, say experts

28 September 2021 - 20:32

As the planet gets hotter, some animal species are growing larger beaks, legs and ears to better regulate their body temperatures.

This is according to a review published in the Trends in Ecology and Evolution journal...

