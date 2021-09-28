I thought it was tickets: diver in terrifying seal attack

A Cape Town man has recounted his horrific battle to escape a leopard seal that nearly had him for breakfast

Jerome Petersen had almost given up hope. Still 200m from shore, trailing blood from numerous bites inflicted by a vicious seal, he realised the animal was trying to drown him.



“At that point I just didn’t care if it continued biting me,” said the 50-year-old of his ordeal on Sunday at a popular Cape Town spear fishing reef in False Bay. “I thought if this is tickets I’m just going to relax into it. It had an angry look, a crazy look. I allowed the thing to take me and start pulling me out to sea.”..