I thought it was tickets: diver in terrifying seal attack
A Cape Town man has recounted his horrific battle to escape a leopard seal that nearly had him for breakfast
28 September 2021 - 20:32
Jerome Petersen had almost given up hope. Still 200m from shore, trailing blood from numerous bites inflicted by a vicious seal, he realised the animal was trying to drown him.
“At that point I just didn’t care if it continued biting me,” said the 50-year-old of his ordeal on Sunday at a popular Cape Town spear fishing reef in False Bay. “I thought if this is tickets I’m just going to relax into it. It had an angry look, a crazy look. I allowed the thing to take me and start pulling me out to sea.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.