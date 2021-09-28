It’s been a rough road: slain man’s dad as 18 cops charged with murder

Regan Naidoo died in police custody in 2018. Since then 18 Durban officers have been arrested, with more arrests likely

After three years pursuing justice, the family of a Durban father is edging closer to closure as 18 police officers have been arrested. They face a raft of charges relating to his murder.



On Tuesday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested nine Durban police officers on nine counts relating to the murder of Regan Naidoo, 32, who died in police custody...