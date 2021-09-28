News

It’s been a rough road: slain man’s dad as 18 cops charged with murder

Regan Naidoo died in police custody in 2018. Since then 18 Durban officers have been arrested, with more arrests likely

28 September 2021 - 20:31

After three years pursuing justice, the family of a Durban father is edging closer to closure as 18 police officers have been arrested. They face a raft of charges relating to his murder. 

On Tuesday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested nine Durban police officers on nine counts relating to the murder of Regan Naidoo, 32, who died in police custody...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'Bundle' of insurance policies fuelled policeman's suspicion that Thembisa cop ... South Africa
  2. Ipid calls for cop to be charged after burglar 'kills himself with police gun' South Africa
  3. SA police use unacceptably high levels of force, say international researchers South Africa
  4. Prisoner dies in KZN prison trying to 'take advantage' of fire South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Parents sell pupils’ souls’: predatory teachers thrive off poverty News
  2. Animals are shape-shifting, so don’t be surprised if you see a real Dumbo soon News
  3. I thought it was tickets: diver in terrifying seal attack News
  4. Innovation is the name of the game and even llamas can help us fight Covid News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling