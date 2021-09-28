‘Parents sell pupils’ souls’: predatory teachers thrive off poverty

Educators are under investigation for impregnating underage schoolgirls, then using gifts to bribe them into silence

The SA Human Rights Commission is investigating a case of a teacher who is paying maintenance for a baby he fathered with a schoolgirl.



Victor Mavhidula, provincial manager for the SAHRC in Limpopo, confirmed that the matric pupil was impregnated by the teacher when she was 17 years old...