‘Parents sell pupils’ souls’: predatory teachers thrive off poverty
Educators are under investigation for impregnating underage schoolgirls, then using gifts to bribe them into silence
28 September 2021 - 20:32
The SA Human Rights Commission is investigating a case of a teacher who is paying maintenance for a baby he fathered with a schoolgirl.
Victor Mavhidula, provincial manager for the SAHRC in Limpopo, confirmed that the matric pupil was impregnated by the teacher when she was 17 years old...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.