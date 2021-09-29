Child grants simply don’t cut it any more as SA’s food prices soar
People living below poverty line pay nearly 10% more for staple foods while the social security system fails to catch up
29 September 2021 - 19:30
As SA’s poverty crisis deepens, the latest household affordability index report has revealed that low-income earners are paying nearly 10% more for a basic basket of staple foods than they did year ago.
Compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), it tracks food prices from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape...
