News

Child grants simply don’t cut it any more as SA’s food prices soar

People living below poverty line pay nearly 10% more for staple foods while the social security system fails to catch up

29 September 2021 - 19:30

As SA’s poverty crisis deepens, the latest household affordability index report has revealed that low-income earners are paying nearly 10% more for a basic basket of staple foods than they did year ago.

Compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), it tracks food prices from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How the R350 special relief grant is restoring a sense of dignity in SA News
  2. SA’s money flow runs dry as riots force cash-in-transit firms to halt services News
  3. What the hell is going on, Sassa? Women, kids sleep on streets because of ... News
  4. SA moms face high food prices and the nutritional cost that follows News
  5. Covid has robbed SA’s poor of lives, money, resilience and hope News

Most read

  1. Toolkit launched to identify potential dropouts and keep them in school News
  2. Child grants simply don’t cut it any more as SA’s food prices soar News
  3. Maties machine-learning tool coughs up the truth about Covid-19 News
  4. SA is one of world’s worst nations on UN organised crime index News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling