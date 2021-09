How a VW Kombi put the spark into newlyweds’ first night together

Back at the reception, she received a call from her frantic daughter and heard the wedding Kombi was on fire. Céhanè was distressed, thinking she had lost her veil in the fire — but apart from the burnt vehicle, there was no other loss and nobody was hurt. A fire engine arrived after the couple was taken to their guest house.

The next day the newlyweds went to visit the bride’s parents before leaving for their two-week honeymoon in the Drakensberg.

“She was so happy because she had found her veil — it had actually been packed away and survived,” said De Beer, who had contacted Breytenbach to find out what his father’s reaction was to the loss of the Kombi.

“He just said: ‘Tannie, I don’t know what to tell him. It’s his birthday and that car was his pride and joy. And the keys to his other car were inside the Kombi’.”

Now the Lubbe wedding is set to feature prominently on the family’s celebration calendar, as the date was already sentimental — specially chosen by Céhanè because of its significance.

Not only was the day her grandfather’s 75th birthday, it was also her grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversary, as well as the 15th wedding anniversary of her godparents — De Beer’s sister Aletté-Johanni and her husband, former Idols winner Heinz Winckler.

“It is a fantastic story - it’ll be remembered forever,” said De Beer.