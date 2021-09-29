How a VW Kombi put the spark into newlyweds’ first night together

Céhanè Lubbe, 20, had the wedding of her dreams at Blandford Manor in Johannesburg and was about to spend her first night as a married woman at a Northcliff guest house when the celebrations “literally and figuratively ended with a bang”.

The classic 1967 Kombi in which the couple was travelling burst into flames and they scrambled to rescue overnight bags and escape from what was transformed into an exploding, burning wreck within minutes. The incident happened on Witkoppen Road in Northriding, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

Mother of the bride Cecilia de Beer said the couple left the reception and was headed for House Higgo when best man Jean Breytenbach, whose motor-dealer dad owned the Kombi, decided to follow them. He was worried the Kombi battery might die and did not want them to be stranded.