Research gems
Maties machine-learning tool coughs up the truth about Covid-19
Stellenbosch University researchers used two data sets to develop a tool that identifies Covid-19 coughs
29 September 2021 - 19:30
Every time someone in your family or social circle coughs, you wonder if they have Covid-19.
If that describes you, you’re not alone: one of the hardest things about the airborne coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in the world is that one of its main symptoms is exactly like that of a common cold or even just a tickle in the throat...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.