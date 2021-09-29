Research gems

Maties machine-learning tool coughs up the truth about Covid-19

Stellenbosch University researchers used two data sets to develop a tool that identifies Covid-19 coughs

Every time someone in your family or social circle coughs, you wonder if they have Covid-19.



If that describes you, you’re not alone: one of the hardest things about the airborne coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in the world is that one of its main symptoms is exactly like that of a common cold or even just a tickle in the throat...