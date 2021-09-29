South Africans eager to travel again, but there aren’t enough planes

Lack of airline capacity is threatening the travel industry’s nascent recovery which has seen a surge in bookings as countries open their arms to SA travellers.

While popular destinations such as Mauritius prepare to welcome SA travellers again, travel agents and tour operators are worried airlines will not be able to increase flights to cope with demand.

Flight Centre SA MD Andrew Stark said the company was seeing high demand for travel but capacity remained a problem.

“We could fill aeroplanes if we could get more seats,” he said.

While 80 countries were open to SA travellers, including the US from November, two of the company’s main source markets, the UK and Australasia, remain closed.

Flights to Australia are expected to restart in April next year, which will be critical for the company’s travellers visiting friends and family.