CUT vice-chancellor leaves before end of contract
Henk de Jager, whose handling of sexual complaint led to disciplinary hearing, says he is ‘not running away’
30 September 2021 - 20:07
A university vice-chancellor involved in a disciplinary hearing chose to leave the institution through a “mutual separation agreement” instead.
Prof Henk de Jager, vice-chancellor of the Central University of Technology (CUT) in the Free State, officially left on Thursday – nine months before his five-year term could expire...
