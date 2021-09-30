News

Grave injustice: a family member could secretly be preparing your funeral

They don’t, though, necessarily have the sinister motive that is alleged in the sensational trial of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
30 September 2021 - 20:10

Right now, someone could be paying towards a policy for your funeral, without your knowledge.

As the dramatic murder trial of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu —  accused of killing her sister and five children for insurance money —  plays out in the Gauteng high court, South Africans have started to question whether individuals are secretly paying for policies for family members...

