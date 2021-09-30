They’re all squawk: parrots have the human touch but not the perception
New Zealand’s kea parrots can use touchscreen but cannot tell real and virtual worlds apart, study shows
30 September 2021 - 20:08
An endangered parrot found only in New Zealand has shown it can be taught to use a touchscreen but has trouble telling virtual and real worlds apart.
The study, which involved the kea parrot, was carried out by University of Auckland PhD student Amalia Bastos to get a better insight into how the birds responded to virtual stimuli...
