They’re all squawk: parrots have the human touch but not the perception

New Zealand’s kea parrots can use touchscreen but cannot tell real and virtual worlds apart, study shows

An endangered parrot found only in New Zealand has shown it can be taught to use a touchscreen but has trouble telling virtual and real worlds apart.



The study, which involved the kea parrot, was carried out by University of Auckland PhD student Amalia Bastos to get a better insight into how the birds responded to virtual stimuli...