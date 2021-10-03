Chemical giant UPL flouted regulations before toxic spill, claims minister

The Green Scorpions will continue investigating the Durban disaster that resulted after looters torched the facility

Chemical giant UPL, owner of the Durban pesticide warehouse that was set alight during July’s looting, failed to obtain the correct critical risk assessment or planning permission for the warehouse from the eThekwini Metro.



This should have been done before the facility was torched by looters in what has turned out to be a huge environmental disaster from which it will take years to recover...