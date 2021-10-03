Fret over Ferris wheel: Mossel Bay divided on ‘April Fool’s joke’ plan

The structure, offering panoramic views of the scenic town, has been touted as an economic injection to the area

Mossel Bay is known as the cradle of human culture, the place where humans first started acting human.



But a planned 42m Ferris wheel on the southern Cape town’s famous Point is just plain silly according to many local residents, who have taken to social media to voice their concerns...