News

Fret over Ferris wheel: Mossel Bay divided on ‘April Fool’s joke’ plan

The structure, offering panoramic views of the scenic town, has been touted as an economic injection to the area

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
03 October 2021 - 17:49

Mossel Bay is known as the cradle of human culture, the place where humans first started acting human.

But a planned 42m Ferris wheel on the southern Cape town’s famous Point is just plain silly according to many local residents, who have taken to social media to voice their concerns...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. I thought it was tickets: diver in terrifying seal attack News
  2. Scarface’s final moments: municipality kills well-known raiding baboon News
  3. Paddlers to raise a stink about Cape Town’s filthy vleis and canals News
  4. Fury as Knysna seeks hunter to deal with baboons forced into posh suburb News

Most read

  1. This piggy never went to market and is now raking in millions with her art News
  2. Orange you glad there’s a political alternative like this? News
  3. Fret over Ferris wheel: Mossel Bay divided on ‘April Fool’s joke’ plan News
  4. Chemical giant UPL flouted regulations before toxic spill, claims minister News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting