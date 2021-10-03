News

Orange you glad there’s a political alternative like this?

There are new kids on Durban’s political block - community activists who aim to shake up a tainted municipality

03 October 2021 - 17:49 By Yasantha Naidoo and Mfundo Mkhize

Imtiaz Syed sits in the trunk of his Land Rover Discovery surveying pockets of potatoes, crates of tomatoes, loaves of bread and dozens of eggs.

He shifts position as if in pain. It’s almost 8pm and he has spent the day on the road with a security convoy accompanying a fleet of trucks bringing food into KwaZulu-Natal in the midst of the July riots, amid rising food shortages...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Paintball guns and golf clubs as Durban residents fight back News
  2. Gunmen on guard in Durban suburb after ‘invasion threat’ News
  3. WATCH | Durban informal settlement in flames, leaving scores homeless South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban organisations bring relief and dignity to the hungry South Africa

Most read

  1. This piggy never went to market and is now raking in millions with her art News
  2. Orange you glad there’s a political alternative like this? News
  3. Fret over Ferris wheel: Mossel Bay divided on ‘April Fool’s joke’ plan News
  4. Chemical giant UPL flouted regulations before toxic spill, claims minister News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting