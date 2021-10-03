Orange you glad there’s a political alternative like this?

There are new kids on Durban’s political block - community activists who aim to shake up a tainted municipality

Imtiaz Syed sits in the trunk of his Land Rover Discovery surveying pockets of potatoes, crates of tomatoes, loaves of bread and dozens of eggs.



He shifts position as if in pain. It’s almost 8pm and he has spent the day on the road with a security convoy accompanying a fleet of trucks bringing food into KwaZulu-Natal in the midst of the July riots, amid rising food shortages...