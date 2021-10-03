News

This piggy never went to market and is now raking in millions with her art

SA’s Pigcasso is causing a stir in an Amsterdam gallery, the first to feature the work of a non-human artist

03 October 2021 - 17:49

Who would have thought Pigcasso, destined for slaughter in 2016, would end up hogging the limelight with her own art gallery, in the same district as the world-famous Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

A first-of-its-kind gallery to showcase the work of a non-human artist, Oink opened in the city last Friday. For now, the gallery is a two-month pop-up...

