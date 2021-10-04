Closure doesn’t come as quickly as you’d like: Pule’s family after case postponed

It’ll be another agonising wait for Tshegofatso Pule’s family, as they will only hear from murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba in January after the case was postponed on Monday.

The 28-year-old Pule was killed and hung from a tree in June 2020. She was eight months pregnant at the time. The state has led evidence that Shoba was the father of the unborn child.

He is pleading not guilty to the crime and has unsuccessfully applied for bail three times. The hitman he allegedly hired to kill Pule pleaded guilty and is in prison.

On Monday, the high court sitting in Johannesburg postponed the case to January 17 to allow Shoba’s lawyer, Norman Makhubela, more time to consult with him.

Makhubela told the court he had had difficulty consulting with his client due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He said he and his client had to use an intercom, which at times was faulty, and added that there was no privacy during consultations. They also needed to share documents, which was not possible in glass compartments.

The postponement was to obtain permission from prison authorities for the two to meet in person to allow them to prepare properly for the trial. Makhubela also indicated that, from next week, his diary was full.

Prosecutor Fagre Mohamed said though the state was ready to proceed, it understood and did not oppose the postponement.

He said there was no prejudice because Shoba was behind bars, their “star witness”, Muzi Malephane, was in prison and their cellphone expert witnesses were ready at any time.

Malephane turned state witness after being arrested and is serving a 20-year sentence.