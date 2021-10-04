EDITORIAL | Green Scorpions must sting toxic polluters

Companies like UPL, whose alleged transgressions were uncovered after the riots, must be held to account

When arsonists set fire to the United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) chemical plant in Durban on July 12, not only did they ignite a potent cocktail of chemical compounds but they set in motion a chain of events that could shift the country’s environmental landscape.



For about 12 days the acrid fumes permeated homes and businesses and tainted kilometres of beaches and coastal environment, in what national minister of forestry and fisheries and environmental affairs Barbara Creecy on Sunday described as “the most serious environmental catastrophe in recent times”. ..