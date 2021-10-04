Gauteng government-owned buildings are ‘ticking fire bombs’

At some facilities safety equipment hasn’t been serviced for years, while others are just not being maintained

Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni’s buildings are ticking fire bombs. The majority, which are at risk because fire safety laws are flouted, are owned by provincial and local governments, say fire-safety inspectors and firefighters.



Provincial infrastructure and development MEC Tasneem Motara confirmed the dire situation...