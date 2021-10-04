‘His plan to kill me didn’t succeed’: Woman’s fight to survive brutal attack in which her throat was slashed
04 October 2021 - 08:50
“He didn’t take Tiisetso away. He did what he wanted to do with my body but Tiisetso is still here.”
These were the words of a Free State woman, Tiisetso Motsekalle, who survived a harrowing and brutal attack in Rosendal earlier this year that almost cost her life...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.