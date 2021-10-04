News

‘His plan to kill me didn’t succeed’: Woman’s fight to survive brutal attack in which her throat was slashed

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
04 October 2021 - 08:50

“He didn’t take Tiisetso away. He did what he wanted to do with my body but Tiisetso is still here.”

These were the words of a Free State woman, Tiisetso Motsekalle, who survived a harrowing and brutal attack in Rosendal earlier this year that almost cost her life...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘His plan to kill me didn’t succeed’: Woman’s fight to survive brutal attack in ... News
  2. This piggy never went to market and is now raking in millions with her art News
  3. Orange you glad there’s a political alternative like this? News
  4. Fret over Ferris wheel: Mossel Bay divided on ‘April Fool’s joke’ plan News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting