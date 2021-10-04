‘His plan to kill me didn’t succeed’: Woman’s fight to survive brutal attack in which her throat was slashed

“He didn’t take Tiisetso away. He did what he wanted to do with my body but Tiisetso is still here.”



These were the words of a Free State woman, Tiisetso Motsekalle, who survived a harrowing and brutal attack in Rosendal earlier this year that almost cost her life...