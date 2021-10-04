Those high notes are risky! Talking and singing are major Covid transmitters

Landmark findings underscore the importance of reducing exposure to fine respiratory aerosols, especially indoors

Talking and singing in a closed space may be highly risky when it comes to the transmission of Covid-19.



Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have revealed that SARS-CoV-2 particles can be aerosolised by an infected person during talking and singing. Aerosolisation converts physical substances into particles, small and light enough to be airborne...