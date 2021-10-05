Long Covid is caused by micro clots, SA research suggests

Another study has found that nearly 40% of Covid-19 survivors experience at least one long-term symptom

Long Covid remains one of the most mysterious components of what was once called the novel coronavirus and which is now heading towards the second anniversary of its first case in Wuhan, China.



As scientists across the globe try to figure out why some people have lingering symptoms several months after being infected, a researcher at Stellenbosch University has revealed one potential cause...