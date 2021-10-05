Long Covid is caused by micro clots, SA research suggests
Another study has found that nearly 40% of Covid-19 survivors experience at least one long-term symptom
05 October 2021 - 19:12
Long Covid remains one of the most mysterious components of what was once called the novel coronavirus and which is now heading towards the second anniversary of its first case in Wuhan, China.
As scientists across the globe try to figure out why some people have lingering symptoms several months after being infected, a researcher at Stellenbosch University has revealed one potential cause...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.