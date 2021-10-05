Nice if you can get it: SA estate living on the rise as wealthy hole up in luxury

Research shows about half of SA’s dollar millionaires live in or have second homes in lifestyle estates

The desire for one-stop living in the Covid-19 era has propelled more South Africans, especially the wealthy, to seek refuge in swanky residential estates.



The trend has been reviewed by Sandton-based wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth and luxury lifestyle development Steyn City Parkland Residence...