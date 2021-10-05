News

SA must up its teacher-training game or the maths won’t add up

A recent report says the ratio between qualified teachers and pupils in sub-Saharan Africa is steadily increasing

Prega Govender Journalist
05 October 2021 - 19:13

SA will need to produce an extra 72,600 high school teachers by 2030 if it is to meet the UN’s sustainable development goal for education in sub-Saharan Africa.

This revelation came as educators across the globe celebrated World Teachers’ Day on Tuesday...

