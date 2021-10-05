News

The message is clear: Facebook needs competition

This week’s global crash highlights the risks associated with monopolies, say politicians and experts

05 October 2021 - 19:13 By Jennifer Ryan and Aoife White

Facebook’s worldwide crash exposed the risks of relying on its social networking products, bolstering European regulators’ drive to contain its reach just as a US whistleblower’s testimony threatens to attract more unwanted scrutiny at home.

While Europe awoke to find Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger services back online, the scale of Monday’s blackout quickly led to criticism. The EU’s antitrust chief and digital tsar, Margrethe Vestager, said the Facebook failure would focus minds on the company’s dominance. ..

