The message is clear: Facebook needs competition
This week’s global crash highlights the risks associated with monopolies, say politicians and experts
05 October 2021 - 19:13
Facebook’s worldwide crash exposed the risks of relying on its social networking products, bolstering European regulators’ drive to contain its reach just as a US whistleblower’s testimony threatens to attract more unwanted scrutiny at home.
While Europe awoke to find Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger services back online, the scale of Monday’s blackout quickly led to criticism. The EU’s antitrust chief and digital tsar, Margrethe Vestager, said the Facebook failure would focus minds on the company’s dominance. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.