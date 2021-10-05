‘Unrepentant’ wife killer Jason Rohde gets no mercy from appeal court

Disgraced property mogul Jason Rohde’s lack of remorse has sunk him.

During Tuesday’s sentencing after his failed bid to overturn his conviction, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said the former Lew Geffen Sotheby’s CEO had not taken responsibility for his crimes.

Rohde killed his wife, Susan, with whom he has three daughters, in a room they shared at Spier, near Stellenbosch, in July 2016.

Though the SCA reduced the sentence imposed by Cape Town high court judge Gaayat Salie-Hlophe, Rohde will spend a lengthy time in jail.

In the 31-page judgment, the SCA said violence against women and children had increased.

The court considered that Rohde was 47 when he committed the crime, had three adult daughters and that he was a first-time offender. It also noted he had “been a successful businessman and is capable of making a valuable contribution to society”.

“However, [he] committed a very serious crime,” the judgment read.