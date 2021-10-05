‘We don’t know if we’re drinking sewage’: Hammanskraal residents on daily struggle to get clean water
05 October 2021 - 19:13
Smelly, hazardous, unfit for consumption and foul in taste and appearance.
These are some of the words residents in Temba, Hammanskraal, have used to describe the water coming out of their taps daily over the past 16 years. ..
