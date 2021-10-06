LISTEN | Cyclists fight their plight in wake of Alex Otto’s taxi crash death

The Joburg cycling community marks tragedies with a memorial ride and a silent protest outside court

Heartbreak is uniting the Johannesburg cycling community, with cyclists preparing to gather on Thursday morning to mark two tragic events.



From 5am there will be a memorial ride for popular cyclist Alex Otto, who died on Sunday when he and his training partner were hit by a speeding taxi. Otto was pulled under the taxi and dragged for 290m. Hydraulic rescue equipment had to be used to extricate his mangled body from under the wreck...