LISTEN | Cyclists fight their plight in wake of Alex Otto’s taxi crash death
The Joburg cycling community marks tragedies with a memorial ride and a silent protest outside court
06 October 2021 - 18:45
Heartbreak is uniting the Johannesburg cycling community, with cyclists preparing to gather on Thursday morning to mark two tragic events.
From 5am there will be a memorial ride for popular cyclist Alex Otto, who died on Sunday when he and his training partner were hit by a speeding taxi. Otto was pulled under the taxi and dragged for 290m. Hydraulic rescue equipment had to be used to extricate his mangled body from under the wreck...
