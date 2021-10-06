News

LISTEN | Cyclists fight their plight in wake of Alex Otto’s taxi crash death

The Joburg cycling community marks tragedies with a memorial ride and a silent protest outside court

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
06 October 2021 - 18:45 By GILL GIFFORD

Heartbreak is uniting the Johannesburg cycling community, with cyclists preparing to gather on Thursday morning to mark two tragic events.

From 5am there will be a memorial ride for popular cyclist Alex Otto, who died on Sunday when he and his training partner were hit by a speeding taxi. Otto was pulled under the taxi and dragged for 290m. Hydraulic rescue equipment had to be used to extricate his mangled body from under the wreck...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Cycling community reeling after horror crash South Africa
  2. Final act of kindness by banker, cyclist and family man killed in horror crash News
  3. Speeding taxi drags cyclist to his death, leaves another injured South Africa
  4. Gauteng traffic cop killed as 'unroadworthy' taxi slams into roadblock South Africa
  5. Child killed as vehicle rolls several times on Gauteng highway South Africa

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cyclists fight their plight in wake of Alex Otto’s taxi crash death News
  2. ‘Tin Man’ never got a healthy heart in time because of SA’s donor crisis News
  3. Power to the people: small hydro project could be the answer for rural people News
  4. Rainfall muddies the water for Durban family as fifth flooding strikes News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting