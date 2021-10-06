News

Power to the people: small hydro project could be the answer for rural people

An Eastern Cape green-energy project will power about 50 homes and has the potential to be rolled out countrywide

The country’s first micro-hydropower plant, on an Eastern Cape river, might not be the solution to SA’s electricity crisis, but it will light up about 50 households.

If this pilot project is replicated or adapted in water-rich provinces such as the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, it could deliver green electricity to many isolated rural communities...

