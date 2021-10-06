News

‘Tin Man’ never got a healthy heart in time because of SA’s donor crisis

About 5,000 South Africans are waiting for a life-saving organ, a situation worsened by Covid

06 October 2021 - 18:45

Kerry Ellis-Williams affectionately nicknamed her husband Greg “Tin Man” because, much like the Wizard of Oz character, he too desperately desired a healthy heart.

But his wish for a new heart was never fulfilled because there was no suitable donor for the transplant he desperately needed, resulting in his death in June...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How to support your biggest organ before and after you’ve been vaxxed Lifestyle
  2. Leukaemia survivors fight on while they await life-saving bone marrow News
  3. SANBS is truly the lifeblood of the nation Opinion & Analysis
  4. New blood in SANBS top job will draw on all his resources to perfect the body News
  5. Those high notes are risky! Talking and singing are major Covid transmitters News

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cyclists fight their plight in wake of Alex Otto’s taxi crash death News
  2. ‘Tin Man’ never got a healthy heart in time because of SA’s donor crisis News
  3. Power to the people: small hydro project could be the answer for rural people News
  4. Rainfall muddies the water for Durban family as fifth flooding strikes News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting