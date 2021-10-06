‘Tin Man’ never got a healthy heart in time because of SA’s donor crisis

About 5,000 South Africans are waiting for a life-saving organ, a situation worsened by Covid

Kerry Ellis-Williams affectionately nicknamed her husband Greg “Tin Man” because, much like the Wizard of Oz character, he too desperately desired a healthy heart.



But his wish for a new heart was never fulfilled because there was no suitable donor for the transplant he desperately needed, resulting in his death in June...