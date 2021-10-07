News

‘Irrational, offensive’ blogger jailed for six months without internet access

After years of harassment, a Knysna woman and her wife have been freed from ‘activist’ Michael Hampton

07 October 2021 - 12:55

Self-proclaimed anti-corruption activist and blogger Michael Hampton has been sentenced to six months in prison without access to the internet.

This after the high court in Cape Town found him in contempt of court...

