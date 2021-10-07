Make a plan, Joburg, or you’ll become a big, illegal building site with no gold

City’s planning mess is putting pressure on infrastructure and rates collection as buildings go ahead without plans

Thousands of illegal buildings and businesses mushrooming across Johannesburg are putting enormous pressure on the city’s infrastructure, resulting in constant water bursts, electricity outages, illegal dumping and potholes.



And to add insult to injury, these illegal buildings are costing the city millions, as additional structures bring additional rates and taxes which are not charged or paid as they are not on record...