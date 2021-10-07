News

Pfizer protection halves in six months but still keeps you out of hospital

Findings underline the need for more research into booster shots, say researchers

07 October 2021 - 19:28

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are 90% effective against Covid-19 hospitalisation for all variants — including Delta — for at least six months.

A new study by Kaiser Permanente and Pfizer, published in medical journal The Lancet this week, has confirmed this...

