Pfizer protection halves in six months but still keeps you out of hospital
Findings underline the need for more research into booster shots, say researchers
07 October 2021 - 19:28
Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are 90% effective against Covid-19 hospitalisation for all variants — including Delta — for at least six months.
A new study by Kaiser Permanente and Pfizer, published in medical journal The Lancet this week, has confirmed this...
