Allegations of human rights abuse, censorship taint Dubai Expo 2020

SA is taking part in the world event to showcase the country to potential investors, despite boycott calls

A human rights advocacy group has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of using the opulent Dubai Expo 2020 — in which SA is a participant — to “whitewash” alleged abuses including inhumane treatment of migrant workers and censorship of critics.



Dubai Expo 2020 is the first world expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and is set up as a new city to house green technology industries...