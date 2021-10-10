News

Bride with two dresses more than doubles her fortunes

Woman’s renting business helps put food on the table, but a viral Facebook post has taken it to the next level

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
10 October 2021 - 17:48

A Cape Town woman has been helping put food on the table and to pay for children’s school fees by renting out just two wedding dresses to brides in Masiphumelele township.

Now, wedding dresses from across SA, London and New Jersey have been donated to Martha Machinjiri Kamanga to grow her business...

