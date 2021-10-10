Bride with two dresses more than doubles her fortunes

Woman’s renting business helps put food on the table, but a viral Facebook post has taken it to the next level

A Cape Town woman has been helping put food on the table and to pay for children’s school fees by renting out just two wedding dresses to brides in Masiphumelele township.



Now, wedding dresses from across SA, London and New Jersey have been donated to Martha Machinjiri Kamanga to grow her business...