It’s a jungle out there: SA wildlife pet trade industry is a ‘total free-for-all’

East Rand towns of Boksburg, Benoni and Springs are hotspots for predator pets, claims NSPCA

SA’s online wildlife trade is a booming business, with hundreds of animals bought and sold each month. The trade is, however, drawing flak from environmentalists, who say it is a “total free-for-all”.



Images and a video of tigers peering over the wall of a crèche in Boksburg on the East Rand last month have thrown the spotlight on the trade of wildlife in SA...