News

It’s a jungle out there: SA wildlife pet trade industry is a ‘total free-for-all’

East Rand towns of Boksburg, Benoni and Springs are hotspots for predator pets, claims NSPCA

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
10 October 2021 - 17:47

SA’s online wildlife trade is a booming business, with hundreds of animals bought and sold each month. The trade is, however, drawing flak from environmentalists, who say it is a “total free-for-all”.

Images and a video of tigers peering over the wall of a crèche in Boksburg on the East Rand last month have thrown the spotlight on the trade of wildlife in SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sustainability is no game – that's why you should cook kudu, says chef Jan ... Food
  2. Mother goose and babies bring highway to a standstill South Africa
  3. Boksburg crèche owner fears tigers might drop in for tea News
  4. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  5. Roaring trade: mining unleashes tigers on locals in ‘black gold’ hub World

Most read

  1. SA’s shortage of kidney specialists is nearing crisis levels: new study News
  2. Bride with two dresses more than doubles her fortunes News
  3. Allegations of human rights abuse, censorship taint Dubai Expo 2020 News
  4. It’s a jungle out there: SA wildlife pet trade industry is a ‘total ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting