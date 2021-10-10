SA’s shortage of kidney specialists is nearing crisis levels: new study

SA is in desperate need of nephrologists and, if the current rate of production of these kidney specialists stagnates, the situation will worsen within the next decade, public health experts have warned.

In a new study published in PLOS One, researchers from Stellenbosch University caution that the number of nephrologists trained in the country has nearly tripled from 53 in 2002 to 141 in 2017, but given the growing burden of kidney disease the number of nephrologists per million people is way too low. The current overall density is only at 2.5 per million population, way below the average 10.8 for upper-middle-income countries.

“At the current rate of production of eight nephrologists per year, and with 71 nephrologists expected to leave the profession in the next 12 years, the nephrologist density in 2030 is forecasted to be 2.6 per million people. That is 174 nephrologists. This will simply not be enough to address the increasing burden of kidney disease in the country,” said Prof Razeen Davids, a lead researcher and head of Stellenbosch University’s division of nephrology.

“It will also increase the workload for the active nephrologists which may result in burnout, early retirements and compromised quality of care for patients with kidney disease.”

Davids said the shortage of nephrologists was compounded by unequal distribution of nephrologists in public and private sectors. With 78 working in the private sector and serving only 16% of the population, the public sector that serves more than 80% of the population only has 63 kidney specialists.

In the study a group of researchers analysed trends in SA’s nephrologist workforce for the period 2002-2017. They described the current training capacity and used that as a basis to forecast this workforce for 2030. They also assessed the training capacity by determining the numbers of government-funded posts for consultant nephrologists and nephrology trainees or registrars at medical schools and teaching hospitals.

The researchers point out that if the current rate of training continues the shortage will not be addressed.