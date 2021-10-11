Controversial from start to finish, chief justice Mogoeng’s term is over

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is due to retire as the head of the judiciary at midnight on Monday after 10 years in the hot seat.

Mogoeng has been one of the longest-serving chief justices since the dawn of democracy in 1994, having been nominated and confirmed for the post in 2011, after being appointed as judge of the court in 2009.

In the weeks after then-president Jacob Zuma nominated him for the top post in 2011, there was a public outcry, with some commentators remarking that he was not senior enough and that they believed Zuma should have nominated deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke instead.

There were also questions about some of the judgments he had written as a judge in the high court, where he found mitigating factors in cases of attempted rape of children.

After his appointment as chief justice, Mogoeng took his role as head of the judiciary seriously.