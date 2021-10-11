‘Lord be with them,’ prays woman as R27k-a-night houseboat burns

“Jesus, I don’t know if those people will come out of this alive. Lord, be with them,” a woman is heard muttering in Afrikaans, as she watches the Shayamanzi I houseboat burn on Jozini Dam.

The footage, posted on YouTube, shows the 25m-long luxury houseboat belching plumes of thick black smoke into the clear northern KwaZulu-Natal skies. The tragedy did indeed lead to the deaths of three people as it unfolded on Saturday afternoon.

Two of the deceased have been identified as crew member Michael Chilizani Phiri, 51, and German tourist Michael Mirschel, 64.

“We are not releasing the name of the other crew member who drowned until his body has been found,” said KZN police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Retrieval operations continued on Monday afternoon after the tragedy played out on the dam in Pongola at about 4.30pm.

Gwala said there were four crew members and five passengers on board the boat.

“All nine people jumped into the water. Six of them managed to swim to safety and the other three drowned. Two of the bodies have been recovered, but police from Empangeni are still searching for the third person,” she said.