Numbers are adding up: ‘SA herd immunity is starting to work’

For the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, all nine provinces are through the latest wave of infections and SA is in “a good place”.

This is the view of Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), who has become something of a Twitter sensation for his insights and ability to make sense of confusing coronavirus numbers.

Suliman holds a PhD in applied maths from Cambridge University, so while he may not be a medical doctor, numbers, how they work and what they mean are his thing.

So how did he come to the conclusion that the entire country has surfed the third wave and is safely through to a stage where we are now able to watch the numbers come down?

“It’s simple actually — and something we base on current definitions in the country. We look at the case incidents rate, which is the number of current cases per 100,000 of the population. We work on a seven-day rolling average, and when that number declines below 15% of the most recent peak, you can safely say that the province you are measuring is through the wave,” he said.

Past experiences have clearly shown that once an area has moved past an infection peak, the numbers start steadily declining.