The extra mile: 2m distancing indoors is not enough without masks

When people are unmasked more than 70% of airborne particles pass the threshold within 30 seconds, researchers find

11 October 2021 - 19:35

To arrest the spread of Covid-19 in closed spaces, the 2m physical distancing rule is not enough without the wearing of masks.

That’s according to a study published in Building and Environment...

