South Africans, you could be living with a killer without even knowing it
Health experts are pushing young people to encourage their loved ones to check their blood pressure levels
13 October 2021 - 19:27
Half of South Africans with hypertension are unaware they are living with the life-threatening condition.
This is according to Prof Brian Rayner, nephrologist and past director of the Hypertension Institute at the University of Cape Town...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.