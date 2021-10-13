News

Wallace Mgoqi has second thoughts on chief justice race, citing age and health

Mgoqi insists backtrack is not linked to chairing Ayo, majority-owned by Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Group

13 October 2021 - 19:27 By Erin Bates

The longlist of candidates for chief justice has fallen from eight to seven after Ayo Technology Solutions chair Wallace Mgoqi withdrew approval of his nomination.

Speaking on Tuesday, when the seat at the top of SA’s judiciary became vacant after Mogoeng Mogoeng’s retirement, Mgoqi confirmed he retracted his candidacy, citing his age of 72 years and his health. ..

